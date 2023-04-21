HCMC opens typical agricultural product fair

An exhibition featuring typical agricultural products and the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) was opened in Vanh Dai Trong Street, Binh Tri Dong B Ward, Binh Tan District this morning.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association hosted the eight-day exhibition which runs from April 21 to April 29 with the registration of 131 booths and 14 ornamental plots from 75 units.

The booths are divided into two areas, comprising the area of showcasing typical agricultural products and typical OCOP products along with the area for displaying ornamental flowers and HCMC’s agricultural achievements.

Besides, the orchid and bonsai design contest will take place at the fair with the participation of artisans and gardeners in Ho Chi Minh City, the provinces of Long An, Tien Giang, Binh Duong and so on through 80 works of orchids and 120 works of bonsai.

During the opening ceremony, the organizers also offered scholarships to 200 pupils with difficult circumstances in Binh Tan District.