HCMC leaders pay tribute to national heroes, martyrs on Tet holiday

A delegation of leaders of Ho Chi Minh City paid a visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and martyrs at the Martyrs' Cemetery of the city on Tet holidays on January 25.

The delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front of the city was led by HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen with the participation of Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province Nguyen Ho Hai.

The leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to the heroes, fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

They then paid respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries, and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

On the same day, a delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front of the city, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, paid tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen soldiers at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District.

The visit is one of the activities celebrating the Lunar New Year and the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025).

Attending the visit were Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, Major General Phan Van Xung, the Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, and leaders of departments and localities.

The delegation also visited and offered flowers to war heroes in the Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi in An Nhon Tay Commune to pay tribute to martyrs and people who laid down their lives on the battlefields in Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh and made outstanding contributions to this land during the anti-French and US resistance wars for national independence and freedom.

By Van Minh, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh