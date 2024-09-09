HCMC leader visits primary school with roof blown away

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc on September 9 paid a visit to Ly Nhon Primary School in District 4 which had its roof blown away on September 4.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) visits Ly Nhon Primary School in District 4 on September 9. (Photo: SGGP)

Fortunately, there were no students at school at the time of the incident and the teaching staff was gathering in the library for professional training. However, the facilities in the classrooms, roof, and ceiling on the 3rd floor were seriously damaged, school principal Vu Diem Phuong said.

Classes were temporarily suspended on September 5-6 while the Project Management Board of District 4 has begun repair work scheduled to be completed on September 22.

During the repair period, students in grades 1, 2, 4, and 5 are temporarily in Nguyen Van Troi Primary School while third graders are participating in Le Thanh Ton Primary School in the district.

The Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee has delegated the local authorities to inspect all schools in the district to ensure a safe educational environment for students.

Ly Nhon Primary School's roof is blown away on September 4. (Photo: SGGP)

The repair work is scheduled to be completed on September 22. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) and principal of Ly Nhon Primary School Vu Diem Phuong (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits and offers gifts to Ly Nhon Primary School. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh