HCMC leader congratulates Cambodian traditional New Year festival

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on April 3 visited the Consulate General of Cambodia in the city on the occasion of the traditional Cambodian New Year festival.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (2nd, L) extends his New Year greetings and best wishes to officers and staff of the Consulate General of Cambodia. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of HCMC’s leaders, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan extended his New Year greetings and best wishes to officers and staff of the Consulate General of Cambodia and the Cambodian community who are studying and living in the southern metropolis.

He highly appreciated the achievements that Cambodia and its people gained in the past year and believed that under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the National Assembly and the Royal Government of Cambodia, the country’s people would continue to achieve greater achievements in the coming time.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan affirmed that HCMC always treasures comprehensive traditional friendship fine neighborliness, and comprehensive traditional long-term friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, and will do its utmost to preserve, strengthen, and promote the relations with Cambodia in general and its localities in particular. Especially, the city focuses on promoting exchange and business cooperation activities to realize the economic, commercial, and investment cooperation potential between the two sides.

Cambodian Consul General to HCMC Chan Sorykan expressed his sincere thanks to the city’s leaders for congratulating the New Year, supporting, providing assistance and closely cooperating with the Consulate General of Cambodia over the past time.

He pledged to make all efforts to further promote the relationship between Cambodian localities and HCMC, Cambodia, and Vietnam in accordance with the agreements between the leaders of the two countries and the shared desires of the people of both nations.

Chol Chnam Thmay is the traditional Cambodian New Year according to the ancestral calendar, which falls in mid-April annually and is one of the most important festivals of the Khmer people in the year.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh