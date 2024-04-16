Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC launches support policy for vulnerable city dwellers

SGGP

The HCMC People’s Committee has just issued a plan to adopt specific policies to aid the senior, orphans, and other vulnerable residents in the city.

Doctors of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital are providing medical consultation to poor people


Accordingly, people from 75 years old living in a poor or near-poor household (in compliance with the HCMC’s multidimensional poverty measurement criteria) in Can Gio District receive a free healthcare insurance card and a financial support of 1.25 times of the city’s social assistance standard per person per month.

People from 60 years old living alone with an income falling into the poor-people category (in compliance with the above criteria) obtain a free healthcare insurance card and a financial aid equal to the city’s social assistance standard per person per month.

People with serious illnesses or reduced working capacity by 31 percent and over due to traffic, labor, or other accidents but without social insurance benefits receive a free healthcare insurance card.

Children under 4 years old and from 4 years old up losing one parent and abandoned by the other or with dead caregiver obtain a free healthcare insurance card, a school fee support, and a financial help of 2.6 times and 1.5 times of the city’s social assistance standard per child per month respectively.

Children losing either parent are given a free healthcare insurance card, school fee support, and a financial aid of 1.25 times of the above standard per child per month.

By Dong Son – Translated by Huong Vuong

