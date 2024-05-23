HCMC launches project to construct 4,500 classrooms

The HCMC People’s Committee has just released the implementation plan for the project to build 4,500 classrooms to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and unification of the country.



Accordingly, the total proposed investment needs from the centralized city budget until 2025 should come to over VND32.1 trillion (US$1.26 billion). This amount will be used to cover 277 projects to erect 5,560 new classrooms.

Among them, HCMC has already carried out 117 projects with a total investment of more than VND16.78 trillion ($659 million) after their investment policies had been approved. The medium-term capital allocation for them in the 2021-2025 period is over VND12 trillion ($471 million).

The projects that have not been greenlighted yet but displayed high feasibility for progress acceleration are 78, with a total investment of more than VND6.4 trillion ($251.3 million) and an expected capital need of VND5.46 trillion ($214 million).

Those that have land-related advantages to speed up their progress are 82, with a total investment of over VND8.95 trillion ($351.5 million) and the medium-term capital allocation of VND1.1 trillion ($41.5 million) in the 2021-2025 period.

Particularly, HCMC plans to mobilize social resources to launch 110 projects for the construction of 2,638 classrooms, with an investment of VND24.8 trillion ($974 million).

