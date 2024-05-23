HCMC launches project to construct 4,500 classrooms

Accordingly, the total proposed investment needs from the centralized city budget until 2025 should come to over VND32.1 trillion (US$1.26 billion). This amount will be used to cover 277 projects to erect 5,560 new classrooms.
Among them, HCMC has already carried out 117 projects with a total investment of more than VND16.78 trillion ($659 million) after their investment policies had been approved. The medium-term capital allocation for them in the 2021-2025 period is over VND12 trillion ($471 million).
The projects that have not been greenlighted yet but displayed high feasibility for progress acceleration are 78, with a total investment of more than VND6.4 trillion ($251.3 million) and an expected capital need of VND5.46 trillion ($214 million).
Those that have land-related advantages to speed up their progress are 82, with a total investment of over VND8.95 trillion ($351.5 million) and the medium-term capital allocation of VND1.1 trillion ($41.5 million) in the 2021-2025 period.
Particularly, HCMC plans to mobilize social resources to launch 110 projects for the construction of 2,638 classrooms, with an investment of VND24.8 trillion ($974 million).