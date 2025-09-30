HCMC launches first ward-level B2B e-commerce platform

The B2B e-commerce platform “An Lac Business Hub” (phuongAnLac.Arobid.com) was officially launched at the An Lac Ward People’s Committee headquarters in HCMC, marking the first ward-level B2B e-commerce model in Vietnam on September 30.

Many businesses and attendees explore trade connection solutions through the online platform.

The event, jointly organized by the ward authorities and Arobid Technology JSC, brought together representatives of business associations, credit institutions, logistics providers, and a large number of local enterprises.

With the motto “Connection – Cooperation – Sustainable Development,” An Lac Business Hub is envisioned as a digital economic springboard, supporting more than 5,400 businesses and 6,800 household enterprises in expanding their markets and strengthening partnerships. The platform not only facilitates supply chain management and cost optimization but also provides direct access to a comprehensive commercial ecosystem spanning production, logistics, distribution, finance, and exports. Key local industries such as garments, footwear, packaging, supporting industries, and processed foods will gain new opportunities for promotion and joint branding, thereby enhancing competitiveness.

Delegates perform the launch ceremony of the B2B e-commerce platform “An Lac Business Hub” – the nation’s first ward-level B2B e-commerce model.

According to Mr. Tran Van Chin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arobid Technology JSC, the launch of a ward-level B2B platform represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a practical step in realizing Resolutions 57, 59, 66, and 68 of the Party Central Committee on digital transformation, innovation, and private-sector development.

Commending the initiative, Mr. Le Truong Hai Hieu, Secretary of the Party Committee of An Lac Ward and Chairman of the Ward People’s Council, stated, “The introduction of An Lac’s B2B e-commerce platform is not only a milestone in digital transformation but also a turning point that enables local businesses to expand their markets, integrate globally, and enhance competitiveness. The ward People’s Committee is committed to accompanying enterprises and creating the most favorable conditions for them to thrive in the digital economy.”

Mr. Le Truong Hai Hieu emphasized that during the 2025–2030 term, An Lac Ward aims to comprehensively apply digital technologies across all sectors, with the ambition of developing into a commercial hub and an economic center of western HCMC, contributing to the city’s growth momentum in the new development phase. B2B trade, he said, is a strategic pathway for enterprises to expand supply chains, secure partners, and advance toward exports. The ward administration, in turn, pledges to support businesses, remove obstacles, and build a transparent and sustainable environment for the business community.

Many businesses from An Lac Ward showcase their products and promote trade at the event.

From the business perspective, Mr. Kao Sieu Luc, General Director of ABC Bakery, shared that his company previously focused on B2C channels through Shopee, Lazada, and social media platforms. “To reach younger customers and broaden distribution, we need to diversify sales channels. Through the ward’s B2B online platform, we expect to cut down on marketing and staffing costs, expand sales networks, and better meet rising consumer demand,” he said.

Many enterprises in An Lac Ward echoed this optimism, expecting the B2B model to usher in a fundamental shift—reducing operating costs, leveraging digital transformation, logistics, marketing, and legal support, and thereby sharpening their competitive edge.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan