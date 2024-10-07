Education

HCMC launched criteria to recognize digital schools

The HCMC People's Committee has just issued a set of six main criteria for recognizing digital schools in the city.

Students of the Secondary and High School Dinh Thien Ly in District 7 are studying in a modern laboratory. (Photo: SGGP)

The criteria include digital institutions, facilities, digital infrastructures, digital data; digital human resources; digital management and administration; and digital education.

In the first criterion of the digital institution, five others are mandatory conditions for educational facilities, consisting of regulations for online teaching; database management; personal data protection; network operation and management, and information security; online office; building, reviewing, and operating the digital learning, using shared digital learning management system; school digital record card, digital school operation, and management.

In addition, schools are required to create online teaching programs; annual plans for applying information technology and digital transformation; policies for management and teaching staff; budget for digital transformation; and establishment of steering committees and task forces to implement information technology and digital transformation.

Particularly, the HCMC People's Committee has also issued regulations on building studios for digital learning, digital classrooms, modern laboratories; STEAM laboratories; and the application of simulation experiments.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh

