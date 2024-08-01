HCMC, Lao’s localities share development experience

Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, always values and prioritizes maintaining, consolidating, and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee spoke about this while chairing a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party led by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology and Communications Santisouk Simmalavong.

He assessed that the friendly cooperative relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities continue to deepen and yield practical outcomes across various fields.

He expressed confidence that the visit and working session of the high-level delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, led by Minister Santisouk Simmalavong, will further promote many cooperation programs between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities, including sharing experiences in socio-economic development and attracting investment.

During this occasion, Chairman Phan Van Mai provided information to the Lao delegation about Ho Chi Minh City’s development situation, investment revenue plans, growth targets, and budget collection, highlighting key points from the National Assembly's Resolution 98 regarding the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City’s development.

At the working session, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City’s departments and agencies addressed the issues raised by the Lao side.

On behalf of the high-level delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Minister Santisouk Simmalavong expressed enthusiasm about the visit and work in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, and thanked the warm and friendly reception from Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership.

Comrade Santisouk Simmalavong rejoiced at the continuous development of relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities, contributing to the enduring and vibrant Vietnam-Laos relationship.

By Thuy Vu - Translated By Anh Quan