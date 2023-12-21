HCMC, Japan’s Hyogo prefecture to cooperate in different fields

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Hyogo Governor Saito Motohiko. (Photo: VNA)

Mai noted his belief that Saito’s visit, which takes place after Vietnam and Japan elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, will open up more substantive, effective cooperation opportunities for the two localities.



He suggested Hyogo firms invest in banking, finance, tourism, trade, agriculture, electronics, semiconductors and new materials in HCMC, adding that the two sides also boast potential for collaboration in other spheres like high-tech medicine, in-depth diagnostics, health products, and personnel training.



For his part, Saito spoke highly of HCMC’s development potential, saying many Hyogo businesses want to cooperate with the southern metropolis and engage in its development process.



Hyogo also hopes to strengthen cooperation with the city in such fields as personnel training, high added value production, and exchanges between residents, especially youths, he stressed.

VNA