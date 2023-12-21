Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC, Japan’s Hyogo prefecture to cooperate in different fields

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai pointed to great cooperation opportunities for businesses from Japan, particularly Hyogo prefecture, during a reception for its Governor Saito Motohiko on December 20.

mai-5042.jpg
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Hyogo Governor Saito Motohiko. (Photo: VNA)

Mai noted his belief that Saito’s visit, which takes place after Vietnam and Japan elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, will open up more substantive, effective cooperation opportunities for the two localities.

He suggested Hyogo firms invest in banking, finance, tourism, trade, agriculture, electronics, semiconductors and new materials in HCMC, adding that the two sides also boast potential for collaboration in other spheres like high-tech medicine, in-depth diagnostics, health products, and personnel training.

For his part, Saito spoke highly of HCMC’s development potential, saying many Hyogo businesses want to cooperate with the southern metropolis and engage in its development process.

Hyogo also hopes to strengthen cooperation with the city in such fields as personnel training, high added value production, and exchanges between residents, especially youths, he stressed.

VNA

Tags

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai Hyogo Governor Saito Motohiko. HCMC’s development potential

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn