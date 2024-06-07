HCMC initiating projects to celebrate 50th anniversary of Reunification Day

The Propaganda and Education Board of HCMC Party Committee in collaboration with the HCMC Department of Information and Communications held a regular press conference yesterday on socio-economic situation.



In the conference, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs Phan Kieu Thanh Huong informed the organization and launch of a special emulation movement to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Accordingly, HCMC People’s Committee has started 55 projects, programs, and works at city level in six fields. To date, state agencies and localities have built detailed plans for the implementation and provided a report on their progress and results quarterly.

In addition, 1,362 emulation works at the level of agencies, units, and localities are being carried out in accordance with the set schedule.

HCMC Home Affairs Department is cooperating with relevant state agencies to draft a plan for evaluating and honoring outstanding individuals during the 50 years of building, protecting, and developing the city.

As to social security, Deputy Chief Le Manh Ha of Staff of HCMC Public Security Department said that to prevent and combat ill-intention people who take advantage of apartment buildings as a place to operate, the department has deployed synchronous administrative and professional management measures; strengthened inspection, detection, and strict handling of criminal acts and social evils.

In addition, Project 06 is being promoted to improve residency management in apartment buildings and help the police in the above task.

