HCMC inaugurates Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge

Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge has been officially opened, connecting with the road of the same name, which was completed at the end of 2024.

Together, these two projects form a vital traffic corridor linking National Highway No.1 to the Tan Son Nhat area and the city center, significantly easing congestion and gradually improving the local transportation network.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee attended the inauguration ceremony for Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge on the morning of January 21.

During the event, Mr. Trinh Linh Phuong, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC, emphasized that the completion and operation of the bridge and the adjoining road would establish an essential traffic link from National Highway No.1 to the Tan Son Nhat area and the city center. The project plays a critical role in reducing congestion, enhancing the transport infrastructure, and fostering the city’s socio-economic growth.

Approved in 2023, the construction of Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge required a total investment of VND491 billion. The bridge and its approach roads span 238 meters, with the bridge itself measuring 82.7 meters and accommodating four vehicle lanes. It also includes 1.5-meter-wide pedestrian walkways on both sides and staircases for pedestrian access.

According to Mr. Trinh Linh Phuong, the Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge project was initially planned for implementation between 2016 and September 2022 under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model. Construction began in early 2018, and by the end of the year, 70 percent of the work was completed.

However, the project stalled due to land clearance challenges. In September 2022, the HCMC People's Committee decided to terminate the BOT contract and transition the project to public investment. Construction resumed in June 2024 after a six-year pause and was completed within six months.

The project’s investor noted that following the opening of Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge and before the Lunar New Year of 2025, several other key transportation projects will also be completed and brought into use. These include Hoang Hoa Tham Street, the section of Tran Quoc Hoan-Cong Hoa connecting road (Tan Binh District), Duong Quang Ham Street (Go Vap District), and Luong Dinh Cua Street (Thu Duc City).

At the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong highlighted that 2025 is a critical year marked by high development demands and numerous tasks to accomplish. With the city facing escalating traffic pressures, infrastructure development is vital to fostering socio-economic growth. Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that prioritizing the implementation of traffic projects, especially those requiring the resolution of past challenges, such as Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge, holds significant importance.

