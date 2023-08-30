HCMC honors outstanding young artists, athletes, coaches

45 individuals were honored at the HCMC Outstanding Young Artists, Athletes and Coaches Awards 2023 at the HCMC Museum in the city on August 29.

The event aims to mark the 78th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Culture Sector (August 28, 1945 – 2023).

Among awardees are flutist Dinh Nhat Minh, a musician of the Bong Sen Theater of Traditional Music and Dance who was honored at the HCMC’s Outstanding Young Citizen 2022; circus artist Nguyen Thi Hoa who won a gold medal at International Circus Festival 2023 in Kazakhstan; circus artist T’Chiu Hien Phuoc who was honored at the HCMC’s Outstanding Young Citizen 2019; zither player Cao Nguyen Thuy My Duyen who won the first prize at the 2023 National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Orchestra Competition; and actor Ho Tri Nhon, a member of a project to preserve and promote the value of traditional Hat Boi (Vietnamese classic opera).

Participants had a chance to attend an exchange with four typical Youth Union members, including circus artists Hien Phuoc and Thanh Hoa who were winners of the HCMC Outstanding Young Artists, Athletes and Coaches Awards 2022, Taekwondo coach Le Huynh Chau and Sword-wielding athlete Truong Tran Nhat Minh.

On this occasion, the HCMC Youth Union provided sponsorship to young talents in the sectors of sports, including Tran Ngoc Thuy Vy of the Hoa Lu Sports Center, Vu Thi Anh Thu and Le Anh Tai of Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium, Le Thi Hien of the Thanh Da Sports Club, Nguyen Thanh Loc of Phu Tho Swimming and Diving Club.

The assistance aims to promote the city youth movement in learning and scientific research; and honor young talents in the fields of learning, scientific research, sports, culture and arts.