HCMC honors 21 outstanding female intellectuals

Former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Pary Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha and current Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le are giving flowers and gifts to honor outstanding female intellectuals in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)



The ceremony, held for the first time this year to appreciate remarkable female figures in the 2019-2024 period, is a meaningful activity to celebrate the 114th anniversary of International Women’s Day and 1984th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung Uprising.

In his speech at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated scientific research projects of the 21 honored intellectuals. He stressed that their efforts, innovation, and passion for their own research are what should be respected.

In addition, honoring scientists with valuable research helps to promote more useful projects in the future in order to answer society’s demands in the new era of technology. In this process, obviously there will be even more outstanding figures to pay tribute to.

Former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Pary Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha and current Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le are giving flowers and gifts to honor outstanding female intellectuals in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)



To turn this meaningful ceremony into a traditional activity of the city, Vice Chairman Duc proposed that both the HCMC Women’s Union and Intellectual Women’s Association immediately develop and publicize selection criteria in the scientific research community so that more figures will be identified and honored, along with the adoption of proper preferential policies. This will ultimately help female scientists to devote themselves to the general growth of the city.

HCMC will use its investments in scientific organizations, academies, and universities to provide a perfect working environment for scientists.

Chairwoman of the HCMC Intellectual Women’s Association Truong Thi Hien also agreed that this ceremony, as a way to honor great contributions of female intellectuals in the city, can encourage this group to continuously devote themselves to the development of HCMC.

Many female intellectuals of the city have so far won great national and international awards, while their national-level research projects have brought about a profit of billions of VND to the country.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Vien Hong