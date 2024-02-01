HCMC highly values foreign representative agencies’ contributions: Chairwoman

At the gathering

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee yesterday held a meeting with foreign representative agencies on the occasion of the beginning of the new year 2024 and the traditional Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung, and the head of the consular delegation, consuls general and their spouses, representatives of consular agencies, economic - trade - cultural offices, international organizations, and foreign business associations in the southern largest city.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le informed about the achievement the city gained in 2023, identifying the theme for 2024 as ‘Determination to effectively implement digital transformation and the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98’. On that basis, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to use financial resources for key areas such as building the city into a regional and international economic and financial center, implementing digital transformation solutions, and building a digital government.

Additionally, the city will strive for a digital economy to reach 22 percent of GRDP while implementing policy frameworks, regulations and standards on green growth to improve the investment environment for attracting strategic investors in the high-tech field.

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le sent her thanks to the consuls general, representatives of consular offices, economic-trade-cultural offices, international organizations and foreign business associations that have greatly contributed to the cultivation of the city's international friendship and cooperation with other countries in the past year. She hoped that with many ideas in connecting Ho Chi Minh City, foreign representative agencies would continue to promote their role as a bridge to connect the city with other countries as well as promote the city's image and bring trustworthy, potential and goodwill partners to the city.

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to coordinate and closely support representative agencies in organizing economic, cultural, medical, and educational exchange activities, contributing to mutual understanding and creating strong relationships toward mutually beneficial development.

For his part in representing foreign agencies in Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore Consul General Roy Kho Ngee Seng, Head of the Consular Delegation, also congratulated the city's achievements in 2023. Mr. Roy Kho Ngee Seng highly appreciated the city’s connection with the international community, as well as transparency in investment policies in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the same time, he said that in 2024, the consulate wants to continue to deepen cooperation between the parties, share resources and experience, as well as support each other in areas for mutual development and prosperity.

By Thanh Hang - Translated By Anh Quan