HCMC, Havana seek stronger cooperation

Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on June 12 received member of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and First Secretary of the Havana Party Committee Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, who is on a Vietnam visit.

Nen stressed that the visit by the Havana delegation will contribute to boosting the traditional friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba in general, and the two cities in particular.

Reviewing the comprehensive development of the Vietnam-Cuba relationship over the past more than six decades, he said that despite the far geographical distance and its own difficulties, the Caribbean nation has always stood side by side with Vietnam.T

he official also highly valued economic policies adopted by the Cuban Party and Government, and shared difficulties facing the country.

With its potential and advantages, HCMC stands ready to play a key role in promoting economic cooperation between the two countries, and coordinate, share experience and expand investment collaboration with Cuba in such areas as health care, high-quality personnel training, high-tech agriculture, and people-to-people exchange, Nen said.

Torres Iríbar, for his part, highlighted the special solidarity and friendship between the two countries, saying Cuba and Havana in particular always remember the material and spiritual support of Vietnam. Cuba prioritises cooperation with Vietnam, and facilitates the operations of Vietnamese businesses in the country, he said.

The guest added that Havana hopes for stronger cooperation with Vietnam’s southern largest economic hub, and calls on businesses and investors from HCMC to invest in the Cuban capital city.Havana is also willing to partner with HCMC in forging cooperation in the areas where both sides have potential and strengths like high-tech agriculture, health care and tourism, he said.