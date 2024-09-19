HCMC enhances propaganda skills to combat misinformation

The Steering Committee 35 of the HCMC Party Committee held a training session to enhance the professional capacity of its staff and all districts, Thu Duc City.

The conference on the combat against hostile and false information



In his speech, Deputy Head Tang Huu Phong of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board emphasized the need for deeper and more effective propaganda. He urged relevant agencies to provide reliable information to media outlets to produce high-quality content. This, he said, would play a crucial role in combating false and hostile viewpoints and disseminating positive information online.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of information security, urging all levels of the Steering Committee 35 in HCMC to maintain strict confidentiality and develop detailed plans to strengthen propaganda efforts through both traditional media and social media platforms.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Quoc Dung, Director of the Academy of Politics Region II, delivered a presentation on “Identifying and combating false and distorted viewpoints about the history of the Southern region and the Vietnamese revolution.”

Delegates then heard from representatives from the Headquarters of Center 286 (member of the Cyber Warfare Command or Command 86 under the Ministry of Defense) on the topic of “Managing and monitoring social media channels, spreading positive information, and combating false and hostile viewpoints in the new context.”

Another presentation focused on “Techniques and experience in organizing forces, building networks, and conducting technical countermeasures against false and hostile viewpoints on social media, as well as security and safety measures for combat accounts and fanpages.”

