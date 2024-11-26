HCMC embraces vision of UNESCO Global Learning City

Deputy Director Le Hoai Nam of the HCMC Education and Training Department yesterday formally sent a request to Thu Duc City and 21 districts regarding transforming HCMC into a UNESCO Global Learning City.

Students at Vo Thi Sau Primary School in Go Vap District of HCMC are enjoying their lesson

Accordingly, the Education and Training Divisions of Thu Duc City and 21 districts, along with all vocational training centers, continuing education centers, and other units under the municipal Department of Education and Training were tasked with reviewing the establishment of the Steering Committee and developing a plan for the implementation of “HCMC as a UNESCO Global Learning City” in the 2024-2030 period.

The above units were instructed to conduct research and disseminate information to their staff regarding the content, criteria, and indicators outlined in UNESCO's Global Learning City criteria, based on their respective scales, functions, and tasks.

Furthermore, the Education and Training Divisions are responsible for advising the People's Committees of their own districts and Thu Duc City on organizing reviews to assess the implementation of these plans and propose solutions to address challenges as well as obstacles encountered during the process.

Of particular note, Deputy Director Le Hoai Nam of the HCMC Education and Training Department urged local authorities to accelerate digital transformation and the application of information technology in building a learning society and a learning city.

In the upcoming time, the HCMC Department of Education and Training will continue to review, propose, and develop mechanisms and policies related to building a learning society, a learning city, learning models, and the emulation movement “The whole country emulates to build a learning society, promoting lifelong learning for the 2023-2030 period”.

The department is also expected to take the lead in developing a coordination mechanism among departments, agencies, and political, social, professional, economic, and social organizations within HCMC for the implementation of building a learning city.

Specifically, efforts will be focused on enhancing cooperation between the Department of Education and Training and the Ho Chi Minh City Education Promotion Association in building a learning society, a learning city, learning models, and community learning centers.

Education and Training Divisions are particularly required to evaluate the performance of community learning centers after piloting them before proposing feasible solutions, mechanisms, and policies to enhance the effectiveness of community learning centers in wards, communes, and towns across the city.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thanh Tam