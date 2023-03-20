HCMC directs Can Gio District refund amount misspending for two banks

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the People’s Committee of Can Gio District to promptly direct the relevant units to revoke over VND616 billion (US$26 million) advancing for banks to refund the amount to the State budget.

The Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate has just announced the inspection conclusion on the responsibility of the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District in the implementation of the law on inspection, citizen reception, handling of applications, complaints and denunciations; the direction and administration in Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control; in the management and use of the budget and the observance of thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in the management and use of the budget in the district.

Based on the conclusion, the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate proposed the HCMC People’s Committee to assign the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District to direct the relevant units to revoke over VND616 billion advancing for Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), Can Gio Branch and the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), Can Gio Branch to refund the amount to the State budge.

In case, the financial institutions do not implement the payment order as scheduled, the People’s Committee of Can Gio District will switch the case to the police investigation agency. The total amount above was not spent in accordance with the regulations performed by the People’s Committee of Can Gio District.

Besides, the HCMC Inspectorate also identified that the People’s Committee of Can Gio District had allocated land funds for Phu Hao Khang Company without complying with the regulations.



Specifically, in the period of 2015 – 2021, the People’s Committee of Can Gio District temporarily assigned over 19,700 square meters of land for the company serving its business activities. The company has not operated in the locality and has not paid the land rent causing damage of over VND777 billion (US$33 million).

In addition, the HCMC Inspectorate detected that the Management Board of the Construction Investment Project in Can Gio District showed signs of violations and shortcomings in construction investment management from budget capital, in financial and accounting management.