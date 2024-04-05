HCMC delegation provides health check-ups for needy people in Laos

The activity was within the framework of the 4th Exhibition of HCMC and Friendship Provinces and Cities in Savannakhet in 2024.
As part of the delegation, young medical workers from major hospitals in the city delivered medical examinations and medicines, along with 500 gifts, 500 helmets, and milk worth a total of VND385 million (US$15,400).
Speaking at the event, Ha Phuoc Thang, deputy head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies, said that the activity contributes to strengthening the friendship between the Parties, States, and people of the two countries. It also showed the attention and support that HCMC’s leaders and people give to the disadvantaged Vietnamese people in Savannakhet province.
On this occasion, the delegation also popularised information on Vietnam’s foreign policy, national unity policy, policies relating to overseas Vietnamese people, and the city's achievements in the past year.