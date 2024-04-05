HCMC delegation provides health check-ups for needy people in Laos

A delegation from the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the city’s Health Department on April 5 provided health check-ups and medicines, and presented gifts to overseas Vietnamese and local residents in Laos' Savannakhet province.

The HCMC delegation presents a bookshelf of Vietnamese books to the Laos-Vietnam Friendship School in Savannakhet. (Photo: SGGP)

The activity was within the framework of the 4th Exhibition of HCMC and Friendship Provinces and Cities in Savannakhet in 2024.

As part of the delegation, young medical workers from major hospitals in the city delivered medical examinations and medicines, along with 500 gifts, 500 helmets, and milk worth a total of VND385 million (US$15,400).

Speaking at the event, Ha Phuoc Thang, deputy head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies, said that the activity contributes to strengthening the friendship between the Parties, States, and people of the two countries. It also showed the attention and support that HCMC’s leaders and people give to the disadvantaged Vietnamese people in Savannakhet province.

On this occasion, the delegation also popularised information on Vietnam’s foreign policy, national unity policy, policies relating to overseas Vietnamese people, and the city's achievements in the past year.

Medical workers from HCMC provide free medical check-up for people in Savannakhet province. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC delegation offer gifts to overseas Vietnamese in Laos. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamplus