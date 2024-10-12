HCMC, Da Nang exchange experiences in socio-economic development

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai received the Chairman of the People's Committee of the central coastal city of Da Nang and his delegation to exchange experiences in implementing socio-economic development tasks on October 11.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh hoped that the two cities would cooperate to attract strategic investors and strengthen linkages to develop tourism.

HCMC and Da Nang need to cooperate to develop the sectors that the two cities are focusing on, including developing high-quality human resources in the semiconductor industry and building a smart city.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that HCMC and Da Nang share specific similarities during urbanization. The two cities should closely collaborate to solve urban issues and contribute to the country's development.

In addition, the chairman of the HCMC People's Committee also shared experiences in implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15, and specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the city.

By Hai Ngoc - Translated by Kim Khanh