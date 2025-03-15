HCMC credit reaches VND47.5 trillion in Jan-Feb

In the first two months of 2025, commercial banks in Ho Chi Minh City disbursed nearly VND47,500 billion (US$1.86 billion) to support 25,306 customers, including businesses, household enterprises, and cooperatives.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The disbursement accounted for 9 percent of the preferential credit package of VND518,000 billion (US$20.3 billion) registered by commercial banks in the city participating in the Banking-Business Connection Program. The program aims to help businesses expand and develop their production and business operations with preferential interest rates, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City branch, Nguyen Duc Lenh, said.

In the first two months, Ho Chi Minh City’s total credit reached over VND3.94 quadrillion (US$154.6 billion), down 0.17 percent compared to the end of 2024. Credit flows concentrated in production, trade, services, and consumption, accounting for approximately 75 percent of the total loan outstanding balance.

Additionally, disbursements and lending in February 2025 increased by about 14 percent compared to the previous month, affirming credit’s role in supporting businesses and household enterprises in the city.

By Nhung Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh