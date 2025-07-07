Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership promoted

A conference titled “Meet Japan in Da Nang: Advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan” has been opened in Da Nang City.

Over 200 delegates, including representatives from agencies and organizations, and 100 Japanese enterprises, attended the event.

Attendees at the conference

The conference included two thematic discussion sessions on attracting investment and promoting cooperation in science and technology, innovation and startups; as well as strengthening local-level and tourism cooperation between Da Nang and Japan.

In her remarks, Vice Chairwoman of Da Nang City People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi stated that the city has established friendly relations with more than 22 Japanese prefectures and cities, including six cities with official memoranda of understanding.

Overview of the conference

Japan currently is Da Nang’s top strategic partners in FDI capital, with 261 projects valuing over US$1.14 billion in total, specifically in Da Nang's Hi-Tech Park and industrial zones, with 49 projects worth nearly US$696 million.

According to statistics, the number of Japanese visitors to Da Nang in 2024 nearly tripled the number in 2023, reaching over 179,000 arrivals.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki hoped that the establishment of a free trade zone would further boost bilateral investment cooperation.

By Pham Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong