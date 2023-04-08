HCMC’s banking sector assists businesses

The State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) - Ho Chi Minh City branch, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, and the HCMC Business Association on April 7 signed a joint action plan to implement Bank-Enterprise Connection Program.

The program aims to further strengthen activities supporting businesses in accessing banking credit in accordance with the direction of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Credit institutions have recently registered and disbursed many credit programs in 2023. Around 20 banks registered for preferential credit packages, with a scale of VND453,070 billion (US$19.3 billion) under the Bank-Enterprise Connection Program that disbursed VND29,900 billion (US$1.27 billion) to 14,000 customers so far.

Banks in Ho Chi Minh City are also implementing credit packages with preferential interest rates with a total value of VND87,600 billion (US$3.7 billion) and US$100 million to assist businesses, low-income people, workers and students.