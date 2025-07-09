Business

Ministry imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese hot-rolled steel products

SGGP

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has officially announced the imposition of anti-dumping duties on certain hot-rolled steel products originating from China.

This decision, outlined in Decision No. 1959/QD-BCT, also signifies the termination of the anti-dumping investigation concerning similar hot-rolled steel products from India.

The official anti-dumping duties applied to the investigated goods from China range from 23.10 percent to 27.83 percent.

During the investigation, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Foreign Trade Management, the Ministry of Industry and Trade coordinated with relevant agencies to carefully examine and assess the impact of the dumping behavior of imported goods on the domestic production industry, as well as the extent of dumping by producers and exporters from India and China.

The final investigation results by the investigating authority concluded that there is evidence of dumping behavior in the imported goods under investigation from both China and India. However, the volume of dumped goods imported from India during the investigation period was insignificant (less than 3 percent) compared to the total import volume.

The domestic production industry has suffered significant damage, and there is a causal relationship between the import of dumped goods from China and the substantial harm caused to the domestic industry.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

