Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC conducts surveys to assess department, district competitiveness

SGGP

HCMC is currently implementing the assessment of the Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) of HCMC for 2023, the HCMC Trade and Investment Promotion Center (ITPC) said.

1e-5285jpg-4065.jpg
Residents carry out administrative procedures at An Phu Dong Ward in District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

The evaluation aims to assist the city’s departments, agencies, and districts in identifying their strengths and weaknesses, enabling them to make necessary adjustments to improve the quality of administrative procedures and create a favorable environment for investment, production, and business activities across all sectors.

This year, the DDCI index will encompass a range of indicators such as transparency, digital transformation, costs, fair competition, business support activities, legal institutions, dynamism, creativity, operational efficiency, green index, and health and living environment index in various fields.

Regarding districts, the DDCI index will include legal institutions, order and security, land access, and stability of land use.

Evaluation results will be announced before February 28, 2024.

By Khanh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) HCMC DDCI index

