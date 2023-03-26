HCMC, Commonwealth of Dominica strengthen bilateral cooperation

Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, welcomed Mr. Vince Henderson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica during his visit to the city.

On the morning of March 25, Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, on behalf of the city's leaders, welcomed Mr. Vince Henderson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica during his visit to the city.

This is the first visit of a leader of the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica to HCMC as the two countries commemorate ten years of diplomatic relations in 2023. Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh expressed his joy that the two countries have signed a visa exemption agreement and the desire to strengthen and expand cooperation in many areas between HCMC and the Commonwealth of Dominica through the Consulate General in HCMC.

Minister Vince Henderson affirmed that Dominica highly appreciates Vietnam's position in the region and in the world, demonstrated by Vietnam's success in two terms as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and at the United Nations Human Rights Council during the 2014-2016 term. He also expressed confidence that Vietnam will continue to be successful as a member of the Human Rights Council during the 2023-2025 term.

Minister Vince Henderson agreed on the need to promote cooperation between HCMC and Dominica. The Consulate General of Dominica in HCMC will be a bridge for development cooperation between the two countries, in general, and between HCMC and Dominica in particular.