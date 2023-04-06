HCMC Chairman receives Hungarian Ambassador

Yesterday, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary in Vietnam Baloghdi Tibor to greet him on the occasion of the Hungarian Ambassador to the city.

At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai affirmed the role of Ho Chi Minh City and wished that the city would contribute to the development of relations between Hungary and Vietnam. He also believed that Ambassador Baloghdi Tibor will be a bridge to help Hungarian businesses seek cooperation opportunities in fields such as investment in trade, health, and education, as well as the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of culture and art.

Mr. Phan Van Mai added that with its potential and available strengths, Ho Chi Minh City is ready to play the role of connecting Hungary and the southern localities of Vietnam according to Hungary's cooperation expansion plan.

He further affirmed continued coordination with the Consulate General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City in activities towards the 75th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary friendship.

On his part, Ambassador Baloghdi Tibor said that during his term, he will make every effort to act as a bridge for businesses of the two countries to explore investment cooperation opportunities, especially in fields in that Ho Chi Minh City has advantages. He also believed that the relationship between the two countries Hungary and Vietnam will constantly develop well.