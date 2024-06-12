HCMC Chairman congratulates new EuroCham Chairman

Chairman Phan Van Mai congratulated Mr. Dominik Meichle on his recent election as Chairman of EuroCham and highly appreciated EuroCham's activities in contributing to the strengthening of economic and trade relations between Vietnam and Europe.

Chairman Phan Van Mai (R) gives Chairman Dominik Meichle a gift

On June 11, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a working meeting with a delegation of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) led by Mr. Dominik Meichle, Chairman of EuroCham.

At the meeting, Mr. Dominik Meichle introduced to Mr. Phan Van Mai the program of the upcoming Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2024 organized by EuroCham in Ho Chi Minh City. Chairman Dominik Meichle highly appreciated the position and role of Ho Chi Minh City as the economic center of the Southern region, so GEFE is an opportunity to attract a large number of guests and investors.

According to Mr. Dominik Meichle, green growth, renewable energy and energy saving have played a key role in GEFE's activities in recent years. One of the highlights of GEFE is the student exchange day, helping students update their knowledge on global hot issues and students can voice their proposals while participating. In addition, there will be a job fair where businesses can meet students at the event.

Chairman Phan Van Mai said that he will accompany EuroCham in organizing a successful GEFE 2024. According to him, Ho Chi Minh City is not only the host of GEFE but also the beneficiary of the GEFE’s outcomes. Therefore, related departments and agencies of Ho Chi Minh City will work closely with EuroCham to contribute to the city's growth goals.

Mr. Phan Van Mai also hoped that with more than 1,400 members in Vietnam, EuroCham would have more activities to connect and support small and medium-sized enterprises, contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the Southern region in general, especially in terms of green growth.

Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern localities will do their utmost to create favorable conditions for European investors to continue investing and doing business in the region, said Chairman Phan Van Mai.

By Thuy Vu – Translated By Anh Quan