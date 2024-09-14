HCMC celebrates Vietnam Stage Day

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports and the HCMC Stage Association organized the Vietnam Stage Day at the HCMC Opera House on the evening of September 13.

Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of the City Tran The Thuan, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations Duong Cam Thuy and People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau, Chairman of the HCMC Stage Association offer incense to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors at the traditional theater house at 133 Co Bac Street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, artists, arts and entertainment businesses in the city.

Vietnam Stage Day is the stage traditional day that is annually held to create a chance for artists to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors who laid the foundation for the national art forms and contributed to their development through the years.

The stage traditional day falling on the 12th day of the eighth lunar month is a Vietnamese cultural ritual for theatrical artists nationwide to gather to pay tribute to their career ancestors, exchange experiences, and encourage each other to create more high-quality works, contributing to the social and cultural life of people.

At the ceremony, the organization board offered 55 presents to disadvantaged veteran artists who made outstanding contributions to the development of the city’s stage.

Additionally, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports launched a program to call artists in the city to support victims of the typhoon. The event raised more than VND2 billion (US$81,500) and sent it to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC.

On the same day, the HCMC Stage Artists Association also held a celebration to mark its traditional day and Vietnam Stage Day at the traditional theater house at 133 Co Bac Street in District 1.

The ceremony commemorating the stage traditional day has been also held at State-owned and private theaters throughout the city on September 13-15, including HCMC Hat Boi (classical Vietnamese opera) Artistic Theater, Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater, HCMC Drama Theater, 5B Vo Van Tan Drama Theater, Thien Dang Stage, Truong Hung Minh Stage, HCMC Youth’s Cultural House, Hong Van Stage, Youth Stage and more.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh