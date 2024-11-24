HCMC celebrates 84th anniversary of Nam Ky Uprising

A delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC yesterday held a ceremony marking the 84th anniversary of the Nam Ky Uprising (November 23, 1940-2024) in Hoc Mon District.

HCMC's leaders attend the incense-offering ceremony at Dinh Quan national relic site in Hoc Mon. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Van Dung, and leaders of HCMC's departments and Hoc Mon District.

The incense-offering ceremony at Dinh Quan national relic site in Hoc Mon (Photo: SGGP)

At the incense-offering ceremony at Dinh Quan national relic site in Hoc Mon, delegates paid their respects and observed a moment of commemoration to honor the significant contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, martyrs, and soldiers who heroically sacrificed their lives in the Nam Ky (Southern) Uprising, on the occasion of the 84th anniversary of the uprising.

The delegation expresses their profound gratitude to heroic martyrs at the Nga Ba Giong War Martyrs Monument in Hoc Mon District’s Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

The incense-offering ceremony at the Nga Ba Giong War Martyrs Monument in Hoc Mon District’s Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation also visited the Nga Ba Giong War Martyrs Monument in Hoc Mon District’s Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune to express their profound gratitude to heroic martyrs.

The Nga Ba Giong War Martyrs Monument, covering around 10 hectares in Xuan Thoi Thuong commune in HCMC’s Hoc Mon District, was recognized as a national historical relic site in 2002. It was a place where the French colonialists executed 903 Party members and patriots who joined the Nam Ky Uprising, such as Ha Huy Tap, Nguyen Van Cu, Vo Van Tan, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Phan Dang Luu, and others. The historic uprising, which broke out on November 23, ran in the final weeks of 1940.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh