HCMC builds schools in preparation for new academic year

Ho Chi Minh City has been absolutely rushed off its feet building schools in preparation for the new academic year.

Three schools, including Son Ca Kindergarten, Hung Vuong Primary School, and Mac Dinh Chi Secondary School, are being built

The 2024-2025 school year is considered a crucial pivot point in achieving Ho Chi Minh City's education goals for the 2021-2025 period. As part of this effort, the project to build 4,500 classrooms in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of South Vietnam and the Reunification of the Country (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) is contributing to the expansion of the school network and students’ demand of studying places.

Teaching staff of Nguyen Thai Binh Secondary School in District 6 clean the school

Thousands of engineers and workers are working day and night to complete the construction of new schools in preparation for the new school year.

Nguyen Thai Binh Secondary School in District 6 has been completed and put into operation in time for the opening ceremony of the new school year 2024-2025.

The Tan Tuc Primary School construction project in Binh Chanh District has a total investment of VND261.2 billion. It is expected to be put into use on September 2.

Binh Tri Dong B Secondary School in Binh Tan District is being built on an area of over 14,000 square meters with a total investment of over VND276 billion. The project is currently 85 percent complete and will be completed in July, put into use on September 5.

Three schools, including Son Ca Kindergarten, Hung Vuong Primary School, and Mac Dinh Chi Secondary School, are being built on an area of over 50,000 square meters in Tan Binh District with a total investment of over VND1,150 billion. Roughly 55 percent construction and installation volume has been completed.

The new construction project of Dinh Cong Trang Primary School in Binh Tan District’s An Lac Ward has a total investment of nearly VND200 billion and 99 percent construction and installation volume was reported to be complete.

These new schools will help to reduce overcrowding in existing schools and provide students with a better learning environment. They are also a testament to the city's commitment to education and its investment in the future of its children.

The Tan Tuc Primary School construction project in Binh Chanh District

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy