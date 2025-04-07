HCMC applies innovative history lessons to cultivate national pride, patriotism

HCMC schools are actively engaging students with national history through diverse, interactive events, fostering patriotism and respect for heritage, aiming to shape responsible future citizens.

Pupils of Class 1/1 in An Lac 3 Elementary School (Binh Tan District, HCMC) are joining in various activities to celebrate the National Reunification Day

Last week, Hoang Van Thu Middle School in District 10 commemorated the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day by seamlessly integrating theatrical performances into their program, themed “Proud Vietnam”. This initiative sought to instill patriotism and reverence for past generations.

Students from grades 6 through 9 brought to life iconic historical narratives, from the mythical origins of the Vietnamese people “Con Rong Chau Tien” (aka The Dragon’s Descendant) or “Nam Quoc Son Ha” (aka Mountains and Rivers of the Southern Country) to the unwavering heroism of figures like Vo Thi Sau, through compelling stage adaptations. The event aimed to nurture a deeper appreciation for national heritage and stimulate interest in historical literature.

Similarly, Anh Dao Kindergarten in Go Vap District celebrated the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day with a rich tapestry of activities, reinforcing the tradition of gratitude. Alongside captivating cultural performances, young learners participated in a solemn flag procession and offered tributes, including traditional delicacies and incense, to honor the nation’s founders. The atmosphere reached a poignant crescendo with a school-wide drum performance, evoking the resilient spirit of Vietnam’s historical journey.

Nguyen Huu Tho High School in District 4 hosted a vibrant ethnic costume showcase, themed “Shining Identity”, co-organized by its Geography Department and its Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. This event deepened students’ understanding of Vietnam’s rich cultural tapestry, fostering a sense of gratitude and civic responsibility. In an increasingly globalized world, such initiatives are crucial for preserving and promoting national heritage as well as identity.

Recently, 215 fifth-grade students from Phu Tho Elementary School in District 11 delivered a powerful synchronized performance at the “Happy and Healthy Children’s Day” event, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day. Teachers and students also participated in a poignant incense offering at the T4 Security Memorial in this district.

Principal Nguyen Thi Kim Huong of Phu Tho Elementary School emphasized that these activities aimed to educate students on the historical significance of this pivotal anniversary, fostering patriotism and appreciation for national independence. The goal was to inspire students to embody the values of good citizenship and academic excellence, honoring the sacrifices of past generations.

Le Quang Hai, a first-grade teacher at An Lac 3 Elementary School in Binh Tan District, employed a different approach, engaging students through a documentary clip of the liberation campaign, interactive map puzzles, and creative card-making sessions featuring national symbols.

These activities aimed to illuminate the significance of April 30, nurturing a sense of gratitude and national responsibility. By making history tangible and engaging, students not only absorbed knowledge but also cultivated crucial life skills. The interactive elements, such as puzzle assembly and card design, sparked curiosity and encouraged independent exploration of historical events and figures, reflecting an innovative, student-centered approach to learning.

Deputy Director Duong Tri Dung of the HCMC Department of Education and Training shared that the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day is a cornerstone of the annual school calendar. Schools tailor these events to their specific contexts, integrating them into flag ceremonies, thematic discussions, and extracurricular activities.

By blending solemnity with engaging cultural performances, storytelling, and interactive quizzes, a memorable and impactful experience will be created for students, with a goal to instill a deep appreciation for national heritage without resorting to extravagance or waste, fostering a joyful and reflective atmosphere.

By Minh Thu – Translated by Thanh Tam