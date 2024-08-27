HCMC announces tuition fees guidelines for 2024-2025 school year

The HCMC Department of Education and Training on August 26 issued guidelines regulating tuition fees for public preschool and general education from the 2024-2025 school year.

Students of Dang Tran Con Primary School return to their classes after summer break. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, tuition fees in HCMC are divided into two groups. Group 1 includes students studying at schools in Thu Duc City and urban districts 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,10,11,12, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan. Group 2 comprises students at schools in the suburban district including Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio districts.

Tuition fees for kindergarten, preschool, secondary school, and high school in group 1 for the 2024-2025 school year will be respectively VND200,000, VND160,000, VND60,000 and VND120,000 per month for each student. Students of primary schools will be exempt from tuition fees.

The tuition fees in group 2 will be respectively VND120,000, VND100,000, VND30,000, and VND100,000 per month for each student. Students of primary schools will be also exempt from tuition fees.

Children aged five will be exempt from tuition in the 203-2024 academic year, starting on September 1, 2024. Tuition fee exemptions for secondary school students will be implemented from the 2025-2026 academic year from September 1, 2025.

The HCMC Department of Education and Training suggested that the tuition fees for online learning be set at 50 percent of the fees charged by public educational institutions for in-person learning.

Regarding service fees for educational support activities according to Resolution No. 13/2024/NQ-HĐND and fees for organizing other educational activities, educational facilities must implement in accordance with the list of fees specified in Article 2 of Resolution No. 13/2024/NQ-HĐND of the HCMC People’s Council.

Tuition fee levels at public educational institutions must be based on current conditions and status of infrastructure, and student needs, ensuring that amounts will be sufficient to cover regular expenses and intended purposes. Fees must not increase more than 15 percent compared to the previous school year.

By Minh Quan – Translated by Kim Khanh