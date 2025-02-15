HCMC announces persons eligible for transportation under bus fare exemption

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport (MCPT) on February 14 provided information about the implementation of fare exemptions for subsidized buses in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City implements fare exemptions for subsidized buses in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, persons eligible for transportation under exemption from bus fare include people with meritorious services to the revolution in accordance with Clause 1, Article 3 of the Ordinance on preferential treatment for persons with meritorious services to the revolution; people with disabilities; old people as defined in Article 2 of the Ordinance on elderly people (the elderly people are Vietnamese citizens who are 60 years of age or older); and children under 6 years old.

These passengers only need to present their Citizen ID card or relevant documents issued by the competent authority to ensure they receive the benefits according to regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport requests that transport companies strictly adhere to the fare exemption policy and fully display information about the fare exemption policy.

By Hai Ngoc—Translated by Kim Khanh