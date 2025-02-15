Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC announces persons eligible for transportation under bus fare exemption

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport (MCPT) on February 14 provided information about the implementation of fare exemptions for subsidized buses in the city.

z6317432691322-e330bd6ce6ac94dbee841a667945fc1f-4634-1494.jpg.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City implements fare exemptions for subsidized buses in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, persons eligible for transportation under exemption from bus fare include people with meritorious services to the revolution in accordance with Clause 1, Article 3 of the Ordinance on preferential treatment for persons with meritorious services to the revolution; people with disabilities; old people as defined in Article 2 of the Ordinance on elderly people (the elderly people are Vietnamese citizens who are 60 years of age or older); and children under 6 years old.

These passengers only need to present their Citizen ID card or relevant documents issued by the competent authority to ensure they receive the benefits according to regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport requests that transport companies strictly adhere to the fare exemption policy and fully display information about the fare exemption policy.

By Hai Ngoc—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Management Centre of Public Transport bus fare exemption people with meritorious services people with disabilities children under 6 years old elderly people

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn