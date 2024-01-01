HCMC announces its 10 outstanding events in 2023

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications yesterday declared the 10 most remarkable events of the city in 2023.

HCMC from above (Photo: SGGP)



With the theme of ‘Increasing the Efficiency of Public Services, Accelerating Administrative Reform, Improving the Investment Environment, Promoting Economic Growth, and Ensuring Social Security’, the year of 2023 is considered the pivotal one for the sustainable development of HCMC.

2023 is also the milestone year with the introduction of NA’s Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 about piloting a number of special mechanisms and policies for the growth of HCMC.

Thanks to cooperative efforts of both the city leaders and the whole community, there have been 10 significant achievements so far.

A meeting to discuss a draft resolution to replace Resolution No.54 on March 30 (Photo: SGGP)



1. HCMC quickly and effectively adopted Resolutions No.24 and No.31, issued by the Politburo, and Resolution No.98 above. These legal documents were synchronously and determinedly carried out. The Food Safety Department was established. Thu Duc City received more authority and power to increase its flexibility and activeness in processing administrative procedures for individuals and businesses.

2. The Party Committee and local government system was effectively built and strengthened. This task was classified as a critical one. The Party Committee members, civil servants, and public employees at all levels are reminded to be more responsible and politically mature in implementing Conclusion No.21 and Regulation No.37 by the Executive Committee of the Central Party Committee.

3. Measures to recover the city’s economy were successfully taken, achieving positive results. Economic experts commented that the economy status of HCMC reached the bottom at the end of the first quarter last year when its GRDP only increased by 0.7 percent compared to that time the previous year. Seeing that, the city leaders and the whole political system timely adopt several major solutions to reverse this decline, leading to an increasing growth rate of the GRDP quarter after quarter.

4. The economic forum of HCMC, themed ‘Green Growth – Journey towards Net Zero Emissions’ was held, with the participation of leaders of the Central Government, Ministries, and over 1,400 national and international delegates. In four days from September 13-17, 53 foreign experts and 18 delegations joined in meaningful and diverse activities.

The piloting run of a train on Metro Route No.1



5. The construction of HCMC Ring Road 3 was reactivated, while other traffic projects were completed to serve the public. Ring Road 3 receives a total investment of nearly VND75.4 trillion (US$3.1 billion), and is the largest traffic project in the South of Vietnam. Starting in June 2023, the route plays a crucial role in the Southern key economic zone.

Meanwhile, Metro Route No.1 from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien had its first successful piloting run passing 14 stations, including three underground ones. Other important traffic works are the improvement of Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len Canals, the construction of An Phu Intersection, the improvement of HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, the building of T3 Station in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

6. HCMC continued to carry out its digital transformation and administrative reform processes to serve the public and boost its own socio-economic growth. Any eligible public services are fully done online. The HCMC administration and operation system was launched on digital platforms. HCMC’s digital map was introduced.

The Social Policy Bank – District 12 Branch is disbursing money as loans for people with the purposes of reducing poverty and seeking job



7. Investments into the healthcare and education sectors received more attention, while the task of sustainable poverty reduction was effectively done to ensure social security rights. Young doctors were sent for practice in 18 months in both hospitals and ward clinics in order to increase the quality of the medical staff and provide better healthcare for local residents at grassroots level. The allocated budget for education accounts for 28 percent of city’s frequent expenses and 20 percent of the basic construction investment budget.

Implementing the national program of sustainable poverty reduction, HCMC now has only about 8,400 poor families and 14,500 near-poor households, comprising 0.33 percent and 0.57 percent of the city population respectively. This means a completion of the set target in the Congress of the HCMC Party Committee by 2 years.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee is visiting the metro system of Busan City in Japan



8. The tourism sector of HCMC quickly recovered and rose strongly after the pandemic. The series of cultural – entertainment – artistic activities alongside Saigon River last year aroused both the love for the homeland and the pride in each resident of HCMC of the thousand-year history here. The tour to the offices of the HCMC People’s Council and People’s Committee – the National Architectural Artistic Relics – displays the openness of the municipal authorities in the new era.

9. The national defence and social security – safety are effectively maintained in HCMC, contributing to the city’s socio-economic-cultural recovery and growth. Criminals in the city were timely captured and prosecuted, especially 48 cases of trading, transporting, and storing heroin via airway.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and the HCMC delegation at the Monument of President Ho Chi Minh in Cuba (Photo: SGGP)



10. HCMC maintained its friendship with 58 localities in the world thanks to active and exciting foreign affairs activities of the city leaders last year. In Saint Petersburg City of Russia, the HCMC delegation participated in the grand opening of the Monument of President Ho Chi Minh. There were several diplomatic trips to France, China, Laos, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Cuba, and the US for closer relationships and partnerships.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam