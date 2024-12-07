HCMC aims to finalize administrative unit arrangement by December

Ho Chi Minh City is working towards completing necessary administrative unit arrangements by the end of December, said chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on December 6.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le at a meeting with voters

Yesterday, the deputies of the 15th term Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly, Unit 10, including Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command Phan Van Xung, and the delegation of the 10th term Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Deputies, term 2021-2026, Units 27 and 28, met with voters in Cu Chi outlying district.

At the meeting, voters in Cu Chi District raised various concerns and recommendations, including the resettlement of residents affected by development projects, land use planning, identification number re-issuance, and compensation for land reclamation.

Carefully listening to voters' opinions, Deputy Nguyen Thi Le requested the People's Committee of Cu Chi outlying district and relevant departments to promptly resolve voters' petitions. She said that issues beyond their authority should be promptly summarized and sent to relevant authorities for resolution.

In relation to planning matters, chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le urged the People's Committee of Cu Chi district and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City to enhance their efforts in public awareness, communication, and clarification for the community.

Deputy Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that the reorganization of the city's administrative structure is currently a priority across the country. Ho Chi Minh City has developed a specific project aimed at systematic arrangement and timely execution.

On the same afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation's Unit No. 10; and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Deputies Delegation's Unit No. 30 and 31 met with voters of Hoc Mon district. Voters raised many opinions and recommendations related to resettlement and compensation when reclaiming land. Voters also expressed their agreement with the policy of streamlining the organizational apparatus.

Regarding the ongoing work of reorganizing the city's administrative apparatus, Deputy Nguyen Thi Le stated that Ho Chi Minh City has a well-defined plan with a clear timeline for its implementation.

The city is making efforts to complete the work of reorganizing the apparatus in December, with the biggest goal of streamlining the apparatus, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of serving the people and businesses, she said.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan