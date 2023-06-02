HBSO to present Mozart, Rachmaninoff concert

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a concert featuring masterpieces of great composers Sergei Rachmaninoff and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at the municipal Opera house on June 9.

The show will present classical music lovers Mozart's comedy opera Così fan Tutte, a satirical tale of love that takes a cynical swipe at men and women. Mozart’s opera Così fan tutte is the great composer’s most divisive and controversial work. Despite being premiered in 1790, Così fan tutte didn’t become popular until the middle of the 20th century but is still dogged with accusations of misogyny.

There will also be pieces including the Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K. 467 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and the Symphonic Dances, Op. 45 by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff

The music show will be performed by artists of the HBSO and the young talented pianist Le Trang Linh,16, under the baton of Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji, music director of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra.

Linh was introduced to music early and studied piano at the Vietnam National Academy of Music at the age of 7. She is currently a student at Colburn Conservatory of Music in the US.

She won many prizes at international music contests in Japan, Italy, the UK, the US, and Poland.