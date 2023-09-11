A ceremony to celebrate the 30 anniversary of the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera took place at Saigon Opera House last night.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc attended the ceremony.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) was established on June 21, 1993 according to the decision of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Previously, the HBSO had the initial names of Symphony and Auditorium Theater and Ho Chi Minh City Symphony and Opera.

By September 9, 2026, the theater was called the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera which has the capacity to organize academic music programs and concerts introducing international and domestic music works through performances of orchestral ensembles, musical ensembles, solos, opera, ballet and so on.

On this occasion, the HBSO received the traditional flag of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports awarded certificates of merit to five collectives and 41 individuals who have made many contributions to the construction and development of the HBSO.