Hanoi to host fireworks, art performances for Capital Liberation Day anniversary

Hanoi will organize a series of cultural and artistic activities across multiple heritage spaces, highlighted by major fireworks displays at West Lake and Hoan Kiem Lake, to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Capital Liberation Day.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Hanoi People's Committee on the afternoon of October 5, Nguyen Thi Mai Huong, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced the lineup of special events.

Nguyen Thi Mai Huong, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announces the event at a press conference. Photo: Tien Cuong

According to the Deputy Director, the city will host fireworks at West Lake and Hoan Kiem Lake (in front of the Hanoi Post Office in Hoan Kiem Ward) starting at 9 p.m. on October 10.

The West Lake display will stand out not only for its scale and volume, but also for its artistic delivery, combining high-altitude, low-altitude, water-burst, and pyrotechnic effects. A total of 900 launch racks will be arranged across the surface of West Lake.

In front of the Hanoi Post Office, the city will set up high-altitude, low-altitude, and pyrotechnic displays using 350 launch racks positioned over Hoan Kiem Lake.

The city will also hold two large-scale artistic performances bridging historical and cultural heritage with modern staging at Ho Guom Opera House on October 9 and 10.

On October 9, a ticketed public performance designed as an international musical event will showcase prominent Vietnamese and global works, blending contemporary musical highlights with Hanoi's distinctive cultural identity.

On the following day, a special artistic program titled "Hanoi Symphony" will celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Capital Liberation Day. The event is structured as an artistic symphony depicting Hanoi's history, culture, and aspirations for growth.

On the evening of October 10, the artistic performance "80 years - Forever echoing Hanoi's heroic epic" will take place at the Ba Kieu Temple Flower Garden. Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Capital Armed Forces (October 19, 1946 - October 19, 2026), the show will reenact the establishment, combat history, and development of the Capital Armed Forces through various periods.

By Nguyen Huong - Translated by Anh Quan