Hanoi to host exhibition on Detective Conan manga series

An exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of the Japanese comic book series “Detective Conan” will be held in Hanoi from October 26 to December 25.

The Detective Conan manga was first serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Sunday in 1994, written and drawn by Gosho Aoyama. It has spanned 105 published volumes with more than 1,100 chapters and continues today. The animated series and twenty-seven feature films have been released based on the manga series “Detective Conan”.

Detective Conan manga was first published in Vietnam in 2000 by Kim Dong Publishing House. It has become one of the best-selling manga series attracting a large number of readers.

There will be an area offering an opportunity for visitors to look back at the 30-year history of Detective Conan, and Gosho Aoyama’s special gallery displaying precious early design documents of Detective Conan,

There will be check-in spots for visitors to take photos and areas displaying items, illustrations, and limited-edition products from the series.

The exhibition will also showcase a hand-drawn illustration which is a special gift from author Gosho Aoyama to extend his sincere thanks to Vietnamese readers.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh