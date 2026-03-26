Hanoi to ban traffic on Long Bien Bridge from March 28 to May 27

The Hanoi Department of Construction announced that from 9:00 a.m. on March 28 until May 27, all vehicles will be prohibited from traveling in both directions on Long Bien Bridge.

Hanoi will ban traffic on Long Bien Bridge from March 28 to May 27. (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to facilitate an urgent repair project on pedestrian lanes, motorcycle lanes, and lanes for non-motorized vehicles.

The notice also stated that during the construction period, motorcycles and non-motorized vehicles needing to cross the Red River will be diverted to Chuong Duong Bridge.

Specifically, traffic from Long Bien 1 and Long Bien 2 streets will travel along Long Bien – Xuan Quan Street before turning onto Chuong Duong Bridge. Vehicles from Yen Phu and Hang Dau streets will move via Tran Nhat Duat Street, proceed to the roundabout at the bridge approach, and access Chuong Duong Bridge. Meanwhile, traffic from Tran Quang Khai Street and the 401 dyke route will go straight to the roundabout at the bridge entrance to cross Chuong Duong Bridge.

During the repair period of Long Bien Bridge, authorities will make a special provision allowing bicycles to travel in both directions on the mixed-traffic lane of Chuong Duong Bridge. Relevant agencies will closely monitor the traffic diversion plan and make timely adjustments should any issues arise.

Previously, in late 2025, the Hanoi Department of Construction also imposed a 61-day traffic ban on the roadway section of Long Bien Bridge to carry out repairs on damaged parts of the bridge.

Long Bien Bridge was constructed in 1899 and completed in 1902. The steel truss bridge stretches over 1,691 meters and consists of 19 spans. After more than 120 years of operation and having endured two wars, the bridge has significantly deteriorated and sustained extensive damage.

Recently, on February 2, authorities detected serious structural damage at the steel truss joint between panels 10 and 11 of span 18, posing a threat to the safety of the structure.

Following the discovery, the bridge was temporarily closed for repairs. Passenger trains on the Hanoi–Hai Phong route were redirected to pick up and drop off passengers at Gia Lam Station instead of Hanoi Station. Traffic on the bridge resumed normal operations by the afternoon of February 9.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh