Hanoi plans to build huge public spaces around Hoan Kiem Lake

The Hanoi People's Committee on March 17 presented a report to the municipal Party Committee on the plans for the renovation and improvement of public spaces around Hoan Kiem Lake, focusing on the development of a new square and park area.

A bird view of Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

The proposed project will cover an area of about 2.14 hectares to the east of Hoan Kiem Lake. The development will be situated with the western boundary bordering the lake itself, the northern side adjacent to residential areas, the eastern side along Ly Thai To Street, and the southern side facing Tran Nguyen Han Street.

A report by the Hoan Kiem district’s Party Committee shows that 47 property owners are involved in the area, including 12 organizations, Government bodies, and businesses, such as the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the Hanoi Power Corporation, the Institute of Literature, and several other entities, including the Hanoi Blind Association and a local hotel.

Additionally, 35 households are located in the area, with 23 holding land use certificates, 2 with rental agreements with the Hanoi Housing Development and Management Company, and 2 households listed under management but without rental contracts. The Hoan Kiem district People's Committee is in the process of reviewing and updating the information on these properties.

Several buildings of architectural value are present in the area, including the Institute of Literature, which is classified as a Group 2 villa, and two buildings under the Hanoi Power Corporation, which are listed as Group 3 villas. The Cultural Department’s building and the "Nha Den" (Electricity House) along with a statue of President Ho Chi Minh are also significant structures being considered for preservation.

Recently, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, Duong Duc Tuan, has chaired multiple meetings and issued directives related to the planning and development of the Hoan Kiem Lake area.

The city authority is prioritizing the project, with the goal of completing the first phase of the development in time for the National Day celebrations on September 2. This project is expected to contribute significantly to achieving Hanoi's target of 8 percent economic growth in 2025.

The city has emphasized the need for a "green lane" approach to ensure the project progresses smoothly, avoiding common delays in public investment projects. The plan includes simultaneously adjusting the zoning for urban areas surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake and preparing detailed architectural plans for the development of the eastern area.

In particular, the architectural vision for the new square and park is focused on creating a special public space that preserves the area's cultural and historical value. This includes surveying and protecting valuable architectural structures, such as those associated with revolutionary history, to ensure they are integrated into the new development in a way that respects the local heritage.

The project's next steps include finalizing the planning and architectural proposals by mid-April 2025, in line with the National Assembly's resolution on developing urban rail networks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, particularly around the TOD station area of the new metro line.

Vietnamplus