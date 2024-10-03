Hanoi honors 100 university valedictorians

Hanoi’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union held a ceremony in Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) on October 2 evening to honor 100 valedictorians from the capital city-based universities this year.

100 valedictorians from Hanoi-based universities honored (Photo: VNA)

This is the 22nd year that Hanoi has commended valedictorians from tertiary establishments in the city, demonstrating the city's attention to education.

Secretary of the Youth Union Chu Hong Minh said that promoting the traditional values of treasuring education and honouring talents, for many years, the municipal Party Committee and authorities have implemented various policies to attract, nurture, and utilise talented individuals, with an aim to harness internal resources to develop the capital city in an increasingly modern, civilised, integrated, and sustainable manner.

The valedictorians are potential young officers of the city in particular and the country at large. They are also typical examples of young, creative and dynamic intellectuals who are also active in scientific research, startups and community activities.

Vietnamplus