Hanoi cooperates with US to reduce air pollution

Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh received U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper in the capital city on March 12.

At the reception, the U.S. ambassador expressed his expectation of continuing to receive support from the Hanoi People's Committee to complete new US Embassy project in Vietnam as scheduled.

Especially, regarding the environmental field, Ambassador Marc Knapper said that public health experts of the United States can support Hanoi in responding to and reducing air pollution problems.

Agreeing with the proposals of the U.S. Ambassador, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh said that the construction of the US Embassy in Hanoi is a symbolic project of the two countries so the capital city of Hanoi will create maximum conditions and support for the project.

As for the environmental field, this is a concern for Hanoi in particular and Vietnam in general because air pollution not only affects human health but also impacts the business environment.

Therefore, the capital city of Hanoi agreed to cooperate with US experts to find the reason and solve air pollution problems in the city.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong