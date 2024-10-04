Hanoi authorities honors 100 exceptional valedictorians

A ceremony was held at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature) relic site on October 4 to honor outstanding valedictorians graduating from universities and academies in Hanoi in 2024.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of the Capital (October 10, 1954 - October 10, 2024), the Hanoi Party Committee, People's Council, and People's Committee held the ceremony.

At the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong remarked that from the nation’s early days, President Ho Chi Minh emphasized the necessity of building the country by stating that the country needs to be built while the process of the country’s construction requires talented people.

He stressed that nearly 80 years post-independence and almost 40 years into the renovation process initiated by the Party, the country has reached a level of foundation, potential, status, and international recognition unprecedented in its history. Similarly, the beloved capital, Hanoi, has achieved a scale, position, stature, and developmental prospects unparalleled in its past, as noted by late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

After 70 years of liberation, Hanoi has solidified its position as the national political and administrative nerve center, and the heart of the entire country. It has emerged as a significant hub for economics, culture, education and training, as well as science, technology, and international integration. Hanoi has also joined the "Creative City" network and is in the process of developing into a "Learning City" recognized by UNESCO.

Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong believed that the valedictorians recognized today will possess elevated aspirations and engage in more efficacious actions to further contribute to the illustrious history of the capital's young generations. Moreover, he said that young people would play a pivotal role in realizing the aspiration of building a strong, prosperous, and happy Vietnam, as well as a cultured, civilized, modern, and happy Hanoi.

In recognition of the achievements of the excellent valedictorians, at the program, the leaders of the Central Government and Hanoi City presented the logo and Certificate of Merit of the Hanoi People's Committee to 100 excellent valedictorians in 2024. Along with the bonus, each excellent valedictorian was especially honored to receive a meaningful gift from Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. The gift is a bamboo pen, conveying the feelings and messages of the head of the Hanoi Party Committee.

By Minh Khang – Translated By Anh Quan