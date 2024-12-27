Miss Vietnam 2024 beauty contest kicks off

The kicked-off ceremony of the biennial national beauty contest, Miss Vietnam 2024, was held on December 26.

At the press conference of Miss Vietnam 2024

The beauty contest is scheduled to last six months, featuring historical, cultural, and charitable activities that will be held across the three regions of the country. The journey is designed to help contestants improve their skills and has a chance to learn about traditional values as well as arouse national pride and desire to conquer new heights.

The contestants will participate in the Flag Raising Ceremony at the 17th Parallel in Quang Tri Province, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

This year's pageant aims to encourage contestants to engage more in charitable, cultural, and community activities while developing intelligence and resilience.

The climax night will take place in the Central city of Hue.

Mis Vietnam 2018, 2010, 2020 and 2014, Tran Tieu Vy, Dang Ngoc Han, Do Thi Ha and Do My Linh at the press conference

The competition will include various activities promoting the traditional culture of Hue, such as the Tet Festival, cuisine, Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), traditional costumes, and craft villages.

The Thua Thien-Hue Provincial People's Committee hoped that the national beauty contest will contribute to promoting traditional cultural values, the Hue Festival 2025, and the National Tourism Year 2025 in Hue, developing the cultural industry, creating various products for tourists, and fostering socio-economic growth.

Starting in 1988, Miss Vietnam is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, aiming to honor the knowledge, morality, and beauty of Vietnamese women. The winner of the contest will have a chance to be a representative of the country to take part in the international beauty pageants. Women aged 18 to 27, at least 1.65m tall without cosmetic surgery, are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh