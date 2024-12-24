Ha Long Bay- Cat Ba Archipelago not listed as World Heritage in danger

Vietnam has never had any world heritage site listed as World Heritage in danger up to now.

The Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 24 shared information regarding the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, Ha Long Bay- Cat Ba Archipelago.

The UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, Ha Long Bay- Cat Ba Archipelago (Photo: Thu Ha)

As disclosed at the 46th working session in 2024, the World Heritage Committee reviewed reports on evaluating the conservation prospects for each of 123 world heritage sites, including 56 sites listed as World Heritage in danger.

According to the Department of Cultural Heritage, Reuters on December 20 reported that UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) will send a team of experts to conduct a field survey in Ha Long Bay to enhance protection measures for this heritage site, resulting from discussions and consistency between Vietnam and international organizations during the 46th working session of the World Heritage Committee, held in July 2024.

Regarding Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago, UNESCO gave eight important recommendations to enhance conservation work.

Initially, UNESCO approved Vietnam's report on the conservation status of the heritage site, emphasizing the establishment of a coordination mechanism between Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City for integrated management of the heritage site.

UNESCO also requested that Vietnam strictly control construction projects within the protected area, ensuring heritage impact assessments according to the 1972 Convention guidelines, especially thoroughly addressing waste and environmental pollution issues to maintain air and water quality within permissible limits.

Another task is to submit detailed zoning maps of Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago after expansion.

Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago is one of the favorite destinations of tourists.

In order to comprehensively evaluate conservation works, UNESCO encourages organizing a direct monitoring team at Ha Long Bay; appreciate Vietnam's efforts in heritage conservation, considering it as an effective cooperation model between member countries and UNESCO.

UNESCO also recommends that Vietnam continue researching and clarifying the unique cultural values of Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago, especially the Soi Nhu, Cai Beo and Ha Long archaeological cultures which could serve as cultural criteria to add to the world heritage dossier.

During discussions at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center Lazare Eloundou Assomo praised Vietnam as a model of cooperation with UNESCO and its advisory bodies mandated by the World Heritage Convention and as an exemplary case of world heritage conservation. The Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center highly appreciated Vietnam's research on the unique cultural values of Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago under implementation towards building a dossier and adding cultural criteria for this site. UNESCO also commits to continuing support for Vietnam in this research; and developing and promoting the heritage dossiers that Vietnam proposes in the future, according to the Department of Cultural Heritage.

According to the Department of Cultural Heritage, in the coming time, apart from support from UNESCO, the locality needs to closely coordinate with the expert team and receive consultancy to continue improving the protection of Ha Long Bay; further research into the cultural values, helping elevate the heritage as well as contributing to the goal of sustainable conservation and promotion of the values of Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in the future.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong