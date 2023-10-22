Ha An Huy named winner of Vietnam Idol 2023

Ha An Huy, 21, from Hanoi was named as the winner of the eighth season of Vietnam Idol, which ended in HCMC on October 21.

The young singer-songwriter had excellent performances and triumphed over competitors, Ha Minh and Lam Phuc with the highest votes accounting for more than 43 percent.

Huy previously won the third season of Big Song Big Deal songwriting contest which took place from September 2022 to February 2023. He can play a number of musical instruments and is highly appreciated for his music composition skills.

Huy is currently a student of the Department of Applied Music of Thang Long University in Hanoi.

After a 7-year hiatus, the eighth season of Vietnam Idol returned with an all-new edition to seek a new generation of stars. The premiere was aired on VTV3 channel in July with superstar judges including musician Huy Tuan, pop star My Tam and director Nguyen Quang Dung, and host Duc Bao.

Launched in 2007, Vietnam Idol is based on the British reality show Pop Idol. The road to stardom involves around three months of competitions, including audition rounds, theater rounds, live rounds, and finals gala.

Winners of the seasons of the highly anticipated singing contest, namely Phuong Vy, Quoc Thien, Uyen Linh, Ya Suy, Nhat Thuy, Trong Hieu, and Janice respectively.