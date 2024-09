President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his spouse will make an official visit to Vietnam from Sept. 5-9, 2024, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló. (Photo: VNA)

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse, a communique of the ministry said.Vietnam and Guinea-Bissau established bilateral diplomatic relations on Sept. 30, 1973.

VNA